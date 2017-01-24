Maryland schools 'begathon' set for Wednesday
Public school superintendents will converge on Annapolis Wednesday for a ritual known as the "begathon," which the governor reinstated after state lawmakers attempted to cancel it. Leaders of public school systems will appear before the state's Board of Public Works to justify their school construction plans that receive state money.
