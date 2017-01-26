Maryland lawmakers file 'end of life ...

Maryland lawmakers file 'end of life options' bill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Alexa Fraser, right, whose father shot himself to death in 2014 in response to advancing Parkinson's disease, speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Annapolis, Md., in favor of legislation to allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives by self-ingesting drugs prescribed by a doctor. Supporters hope a neutral position adopted on the issue by the Maryland State Medical Society this fall will help boost support for the bill this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rohanna Dance Productions Jan 23 anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan 14 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC