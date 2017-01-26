Maryland lawmakers file 'end of life options' bill

Alexa Fraser, right, whose father shot himself to death in 2014 in response to advancing Parkinson's disease, speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Annapolis, Md., in favor of legislation to allow terminally ill patients to end their own lives by self-ingesting drugs prescribed by a doctor. Supporters hope a neutral position adopted on the issue by the Maryland State Medical Society this fall will help boost support for the bill this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.