Maryland High Schools Talks About Racism With Parents, Students After 'KKK' Twitter Threats

This comes after a racist petition circulated Friday at Arundel High School and tweets appeared on social media late Monday about a White supremacist attack at Arundel and Annapolis High Schools. Police officers patrolled both campuses on Tuesday as a precaution.

