Maryland General Assembly
More than a year after a black man suffered a broken neck in a police van, the effort to hold six officers criminally responsible for his death collapsed Wednesday when the city dropped all charges in the case that tore Baltimore apart and exposed deep fissures between the police, prosecutors and the people. A day before another trial was to begin, prosecutors dismissed charges against three remaining officers, blaming police for a biased investigation that failed to produce a single conviction in the death of Freddie Gray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|ha ha ha
|2
|Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12)
|May '16
|Dead man
|3
|Baylor Football Covered Up Rape, Trump and Bern... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cali Dad
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC