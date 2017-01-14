Man killed in Odenton marks Anne Arun...

Man killed in Odenton marks Anne Arundel's second homicide in 2017

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance at around 10:45 p.m. in the area of the 2200 block of Conquest Way in Odenton. Upon arriving at the scene, they found 24-year-old Nathan Antoine Ford suffering from a gunshot wound in a yard nearby.

