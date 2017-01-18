Man charged with murder, assault of Annapolis resident

A 19-year-old Annapolis man will remain in jail on murder charges following a bail hearing in the Jan. 2 shooting death of another Annapolis man this month, county police said. Police arrested Calum Jeramiah Thomas, of Annapolis, on Monday, charging him with first- and second degree murder, first and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and other weapons charges, court documents said.

