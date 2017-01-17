Man, 19, arrested in Anne Arundel County murder
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Terry Crouse of Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police said Tuesday that Calum Jeramiah Thomas, of the 10th block of Washington Drive in Annapolis, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, handgun on a person, firearm use in a crime of violence, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
