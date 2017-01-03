Kerry warns of 'forceful ways' agains...

Kerry warns of 'forceful ways' against N. Korea

20 hrs ago

US Secretary of State John Kerry warned Tuesday that the US could seek "more forceful ways" to affect North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's thinking if he persists in forging ahead with intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities. Kim threatened last week that the communist nation reached the final stage of preparations to test-fire an ICBM apparently capable of reaching the continental US.

