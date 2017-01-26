Invasive beetle species in Hawaii can now be identified faster with new genetic test
Annapolis, MD; January 20, 2017--Researchers at the University of Hawaii have developed a new genetic-testing method for identifying the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle, which promises to be much faster than existing physical identification methods. The new tool, reported in the Journal of Economic Entomology , could be a significant step toward keeping the species--a damaging pest to coconut palm trees that was first seen in Hawaii in 2013--from becoming widespread.
