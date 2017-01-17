Inauguration Day About Resilience of American Institutions, Dunford Says
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff today used the situation in The Gambia, where a serving president refused to give up power to his freely elected successor, as an example of why the peaceful transfer of power in the United States shouldn't be taken for granted. Army Command Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grace and U
|Jan 14
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|ha ha ha
|2
|Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12)
|May '16
|Dead man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC