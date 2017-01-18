Hogan's budget keeps city reimburseme...

Hogan's budget keeps city reimbursement funds steady

1 hr ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Under Gov. Larry Hogan 's proposed budget for fiscal 2018, Annapolis doesn't receive an increase in money the state pays to help cover the costs of being the capital city. And the city could see statues of two of the nation's most prominent abolitionists added to the State House grounds.

