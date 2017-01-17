Governor Larry Hogan Announces Fiscal...

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Fiscal Year 2018 Budget

Governor Larry Hogan Announces Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Responsibly Holds the Line on Spending, Provides Record Investment in Education, Allocates $1 Billion in Reserves ANNAPOLIS, MD - Following a bipartisan briefing for the fiscal leaders of the Maryland General Assembly, Governor Larry Hogan announced major items in the administration's fiscal year 2018 budget, which will be officially submitted on . The governor's FY 2018 budget responsibly holds the line on spending without raising taxes, cutting services, or raiding special funds.

