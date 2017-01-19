Future USS Sioux City to be commissioned in Annapolis, MD
Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus announced that the city of Annapolis, Maryland, will serve as the commissioning site for the future USS Sioux City Thursday. Littoral combat ships are fast, agile, focused-mission platforms designed for successful operations in near-shore and open-ocean environments.
