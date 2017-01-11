Falcon found: Three-legged dog lost near BWI after rescue flight from Houston found
Falcon, a three-legged dog that bolted from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, rests with his Houston foster family after being rescued. Falcon, a three-legged dog that bolted from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, rests with his Houston foster family after being rescued.
