Dr. Tony Evans Introduces One Man's Search for Significance in...

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 11, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Like the most recent Smithsonian museum that chronicles the African American experience, a new biographical novel tackles concentric themes the triumph of spirituality and significance over racism and poverty. Set in Baltimore at the dawn of the Civil Rights movement, "The Legacy of Nobody Smith" traces one man's rise to influence despite tremendous odds.

