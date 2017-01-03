Dell EMC Launches PC Deployment Program To Encourage Partners To Drive Services Revenue
The offering, called ProDeploy Client Suite, can be resold by channel partners or co-delivered with Dell EMC, the company said in a release. The program is intended to allow customers to control PC deployments more closely and complete them more quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
