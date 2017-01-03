Dell EMC Launches PC Deployment Progr...

Dell EMC Launches PC Deployment Program To Encourage Partners To Drive Services Revenue

The offering, called ProDeploy Client Suite, can be resold by channel partners or co-delivered with Dell EMC, the company said in a release. The program is intended to allow customers to control PC deployments more closely and complete them more quickly.

