Clean energy backers rally for override of Hogan veto
The sponsors of legislation that would increase the amount of energy Maryland utility customers receive from renewable sources called on the General Assembly Thursday to override Gov. Larry Hogan 's veto of that bill. The legislature could consider overturning Hogan's veto as early as next week, when lawmakers gather in Annapolis for their annual 90-day session.
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|ha ha ha
|2
|Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12)
|May '16
|Dead man
|3
|Baylor Football Covered Up Rape, Trump and Bern... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cali Dad
|3
