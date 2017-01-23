Annapolis to serve as commissioning s...

Annapolis to serve as commissioning site for USS Sioux City

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

On Thursday, his last full day on the job, Ray Mabus, the secretary of the Navy, announced on Twitter the choice of the Naval Academy for the ceremony. No explanation was offered, and no plans for a ceremony have been announced, according to a Navy news release issued Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rohanna Dance Productions Mon anonymous 1
Grace and U Jan 14 Good Shoes 1
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC