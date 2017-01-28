Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Presents Symphony Study Series, 2/14, 2/21, 4/18, 4/25

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra's popular Symphony Study series, led by Dr. Rachel Franklin, returns this winter on February 14 and 21 and spring on April 18 and 25. The study will explore Marc Chagall's relationship to music through his visual art. The ASO's 2016-2017 Masterworks Season celebrates the 130th birthday of the legendary visual artist and designer and showcases the works of composers celebrated by Chagall's radiant artworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.