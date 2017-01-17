Annapolis senator John Astle to run f...

Annapolis senator John Astle to run for Mayor

State Sen. John Astle, D-Annapolis, speaks during a District 30 Democratic party held at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on election night last year. Astle said he plans to run for mayor of Annapolis this year.

