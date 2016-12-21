Annapolis aiming for $3 million FEMA ...

Annapolis aiming for $3 million FEMA grant

The mayor has been passing out fliers to downtown businesses to collect information on the financial impact of the times Spa Creek rises and floods downtown roads and parking lots. His goal: convince the Federal Emergency Management Agency that Annapolis needs a $3 million grant to help fund a flood mitigation project.

