After the vote: tracing debate over the Rural Conservation Line

When County Executive Steve Schuh announced his plans for a rural conservation line on a sunny day in early November, he talked about making history. "I believe we are at an historic time in Anne Arundel County," Schuh said at the press conference in Bell Branch Park on Nov. 3. He stood next to a white, spray-painted line in the grass and a custom-printed sign emblazoned with the message he hoped to place at the entrance of each of the county's rural hamlets: "Now Entering Rural Conservation Area."

