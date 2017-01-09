36th MLK breakfast honors homeless advocates, others at AACC

Two long-serving advocates for the homeless will be among the six people honored Monday at the 36th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, an annual event designed to recognize those who keep the spirit of the civil rights leader alive. Elizabeth Kinney recently retired after a 25-year career as a both a volunteer and the executive director of the Light House Shelter in Annapolis, while Karen Biagiotti started volunteering with the Arundel House of Hope in Glen Burnie 10 years ago and currently is the street outreach coordinator for the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

