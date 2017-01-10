10 Times @RealDonalTrump Tweeted about Maryland
President-elect, Donald Trump, has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion about nearly everything and everyone, including civil rights leaders and Golden Globe-winning actresses. So how does Donald Trump feel about the "Old Line State," which borders his future digs? After a campaign stop at Stephen Decatur High School on Maryland's Eastern Shore last year, Trump tweeted his thanks to Marylanders ahead of the Republican primary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grace and U
|Jan 14
|Good Shoes
|1
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|ha ha ha
|2
|Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12)
|May '16
|Dead man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC