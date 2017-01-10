10 Times @RealDonalTrump Tweeted abou...

10 Times @RealDonalTrump Tweeted about Maryland

President-elect, Donald Trump, has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion about nearly everything and everyone, including civil rights leaders and Golden Globe-winning actresses. So how does Donald Trump feel about the "Old Line State," which borders his future digs? After a campaign stop at Stephen Decatur High School on Maryland's Eastern Shore last year, Trump tweeted his thanks to Marylanders ahead of the Republican primary.

