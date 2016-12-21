Spare a dime? Cities install meters t...

Spare a dime? Cities install meters to combat panhandling

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 photo, Joe Drury, who said he is homeless, sits near a parking-style meter in Annapolis, Md., used to collect loose change from those who might otherwise give money to those begging on the street. Drury said the meters may help charities, but they do nothing for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
News Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12) May '16 Dead man 3
News Baylor Football Covered Up Rape, Trump and Bern... (May '16) May '16 Cali Dad 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,997 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,704

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC