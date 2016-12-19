Protesters gather outside State House in advance of electors' vote
More than 100 protesters gathered outside the State House in Annapolis Monday morning, hours before Maryland's 10 electors were scheduled to vote. Protesters, holding signs on Lawyers' Mall outside the State House, said they were there in solidarity with those in other states who have been trying to convince electors to block President-Elect Donald Trump being confirmed by electoral college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|ha ha ha
|2
|Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12)
|May '16
|Dead man
|3
|Baylor Football Covered Up Rape, Trump and Bern... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cali Dad
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC