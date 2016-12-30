Odenton pizza shop employee forces kn...

Odenton pizza shop employee forces knife-wielding teen out the door

A teenager armed with a knife demanded food Thursday at a pizza shop in Odenton, only to be forced from the store by an employee, Anne Arundel County police said. Officers were called shortly before midnight to Today's Pizza at 1215 Annapolis Road for a report of a man armed with a knife.

