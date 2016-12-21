new High winds knock out power to thousands in DC region
Pepco reports nearly 1,000 customers are without power in Montgomery County, Maryland due to high winds. The utility company's website says power should be restored by 4 p.m. High winds have also left more than 4,000 Dominion Power customers without power, mostly in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|ha ha ha
|2
|Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12)
|May '16
|Dead man
|3
|Baylor Football Covered Up Rape, Trump and Bern... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cali Dad
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC