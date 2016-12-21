new High winds knock out power to tho...

new High winds knock out power to thousands in DC region

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Pepco reports nearly 1,000 customers are without power in Montgomery County, Maryland due to high winds. The utility company's website says power should be restored by 4 p.m. High winds have also left more than 4,000 Dominion Power customers without power, mostly in Fairfax County, Virginia.

