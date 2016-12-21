Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, ...

Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, 29 December 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Anne Arundel County: UTILITY PROBLEM - Fort Smallwood Rd is CLOSED north of the Stoney Creek draw bridge at Carvel Beach Rd WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
News Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12) May '16 Dead man 3
News Baylor Football Covered Up Rape, Trump and Bern... (May '16) May '16 Cali Dad 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,709 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,060

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC