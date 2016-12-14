Man wanted in Annapolis attempted robbery
Police are searching for a man that slipped into a woman's vehicle and attempted to rob her Tuesday night in Annapolis. The attempted robbery occurred around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.
Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
