Man to serve 20 years for Glen Burnie fatal stabbing
David Leander Ford of Glen Burnie will spend 20 years in prison for stabbing another man to death in what began as an argument last year in Glen Burnie. David Leander Ford of Glen Burnie will spend 20 years in prison for stabbing another man to death in what began as an argument last year in Glen Burnie.
