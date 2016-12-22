Judges pay $233K to assistant prosecutor's wife
Circuit Court Judges Cathy Vitale, Donna Schaeffer, Stacy McCormack and Glenn Klavans recite their oath of office as it is issued by Clerk of Court Robert Duckworth with assistance from and Administrative Judge Laura Kiessling. On December 15, 2016, the four newly elected Judges of the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court recite their oath of office as it is offered by Clerk of Court Robert Duckworth with Administrative Judge Laura Kiessling observing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Annapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12)
|Aug '16
|spotcred
|4
|Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin...
|Aug '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Woodland Beach (Feb '16)
|Aug '16
|Nitabitas
|2
|Annapolis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|ha ha ha
|2
|Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12)
|May '16
|Dead man
|3
|Baylor Football Covered Up Rape, Trump and Bern... (May '16)
|May '16
|Cali Dad
|3
Find what you want!
Search Annapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC