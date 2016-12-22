Judges pay $233K to assistant prosecu...

Judges pay $233K to assistant prosecutor's wife

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Circuit Court Judges Cathy Vitale, Donna Schaeffer, Stacy McCormack and Glenn Klavans recite their oath of office as it is issued by Clerk of Court Robert Duckworth with assistance from and Administrative Judge Laura Kiessling. On December 15, 2016, the four newly elected Judges of the Anne Arundel County Circuit Court recite their oath of office as it is offered by Clerk of Court Robert Duckworth with Administrative Judge Laura Kiessling observing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
News Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12) May '16 Dead man 3
News Baylor Football Covered Up Rape, Trump and Bern... (May '16) May '16 Cali Dad 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,066

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC