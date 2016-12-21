iJET International Announces red24 Acquisition
With the recent acquisition of Aon's WorldAwareA business line in May 2016 and now red24, iJET emerges as a dominant market leader delivering integrated risk management solutions to global organizations faced with managing the growing risks to their people, facilities and operations. "red24 is well aligned with our growth strategy and service offerings, making this acquisition a great win for iJET and red24's clients," said Bruce McIndoe, CEO of iJET International.
