Frigid forecast promts Anne Arundel to open warming centers

John Wells Jr. waits in 2015 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Annapolis to be moved to Asbury United Methodist Church to spend the night out of the cold as part of the winter Relief program. John Wells Jr. waits in 2015 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Annapolis to be moved to Asbury United Methodist Church to spend the night out of the cold as part of the winter Relief program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.