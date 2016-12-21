FPC, FPF Sue Maryland Over Taser Ban ...

FPC, FPF Sue Maryland Over Taser Ban in Second Amendment Challenge

ANNAPOLIS, Md., SACRAMENTO, Calif. - - Today, Firearms Policy Coalition , Firearms Policy Foundation , and Maryland resident Jeffrey Hulbert have filed a new federal Second Amendment lawsuit that seeks to strike down the City of Annapolis, Maryland's total ban on electronic self-defense weapons, like Tasers and "stun guns."

