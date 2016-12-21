Brothers Music co-owners Ian

Brothers Music co-owners Ian

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

As a longtime musician residing in the Baltimore area, 35-year-old Ian Goldstein always had one rather critical problem: the shocking lack of stores that sell musical gear. Brothers Music officially opened June 13, 2015 at 2112 N. Charles St., just outside of Charles Village and the Johns Hopkins University Homewood campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Annapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan application available to all that need fin... (Dec '12) Aug '16 spotcred 4
News Anne Arundel school system distributes guidelin... Aug '16 TerriB1 1
Woodland Beach (Feb '16) Aug '16 Nitabitas 2
Annapolis (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fitus T Bluster 3
News Record snowfall, changing climate raise questio... (Jan '16) Jun '16 ha ha ha 2
News Three injured after weekend stabbings in Anne A... (May '12) May '16 Dead man 3
News Baylor Football Covered Up Rape, Trump and Bern... (May '16) May '16 Cali Dad 3
See all Annapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Annapolis Forum Now

Annapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Annapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Annapolis, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC