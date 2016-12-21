Annapolis rapper wins nationwide competition, besting more than a thousand contestants
Edward Seay known as Montre Seay or Tre Da Kid upon learning he won the national Freestyle 50 Challenge in an Atlanta nightclub Dec. 17. He was one of seven finalists selected from over a thousand entries to compete at the event. Seay, a 2005 Annapolis High graduate, won a recording contract, a $10,000 grand prize and the opportunity to tour with one of the recording artists with 300 Entertainment, an independent record label.
