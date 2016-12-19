Annapolis man sentenced to at least 60 years prison for attempted murder charges
A 27-year-old Annapolis man was sentenced to at least 60 years in prison for attempted murder and heroin distribution, the county's State's Attorney's office announced Monday. Kedrick Tooles was found guilty in October of attempted first- and second-degree murder for shooting two men within 25 minutes in November 2015 in Annapolis.
