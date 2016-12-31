Annapolis candlelight vigil honors vi...

Annapolis candlelight vigil honors victims of city's deadliest year

9 min ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

With less than six hours until the new year, a group of Annapolis residents gathered at the intersection of West Washington and Clay streets to honor the memory of those lost to the deadliest year in the city's history. Annapolis had 10 homicides in 2016, an all-time high for the city based on data kept by the Annapolis Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

