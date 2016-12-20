Adult support group forming in Annapolis

Adult support group forming in Annapolis

Tuesday Dec 20

Beginning Jan. 3, PFLAG-Annapolis/Anne Arundel County will host a support group for those adults at least 18 years old who identify as LGBTQ. The meetings begin at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month and will take place at Fahs House , 333 Dubois Rd. in Annapolis.

