Adult support group forming in Annapolis

Beginning Jan. 3, PFLAG-Annapolis/Anne Arundel County will host a support group for those adults at least 18 years old who identify as LGBTQ. The meetings begin at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month and will take place at Fahs House , 333 Dubois Rd. in Annapolis.

