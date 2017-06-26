MPO: barrier island traffic study a t...

MPO: barrier island traffic study a top priority

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

The Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization board made its 180-page list of priority projects official June 19, then took the summer off. Before adjourning, the board adopted its annual transportation and improvement program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anna Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Who? (Mar '16) Jun 23 anonymous 110
Vacation party supplies Jun 20 Stranger 1
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 57
Papaw Jun 19 My shoulder hurts 13
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) May '17 STALK THIS 13
Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956 Apr '17 oh 2
crystal keely blisse (May '14) Jul '15 cblisse 8
See all Anna Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anna Maria Forum Now

Anna Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anna Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Anna Maria, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,498 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC