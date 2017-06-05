Island attorney's wife enters pre-tri...

Island attorney's wife enters pre-trial agreement for office burglary

Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

The burglary case against Flora Webb of Anna Maria will be dismissed if she abides by a 12-month court agreement. Webb, wife of Chuck Webb, a Holmes Beach attorney and former Anna Maria commissioner, agreed May 28 to a pre-trial diversion contract.

