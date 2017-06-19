Island altruist, legend Hagen, 89, dies
Sean Murphy, left, and Rex Hagen in January 2016 at the Beach Bistro in Holmes Beach. Islander Photo: Bonner Joy Just days from his 90th birthday and a celebration planned by friends to toast Rex Hagen's many years of friendship and generosity, Hagen died June 17. Hagen and his late wife Helen were major contributors on Anna Maria Island, having funded tennis courts at the then-Anna Maria Island Community Center in the 1970s, and again funding a rehab of the courts at the Center of Anna Maria Island in 2016.
