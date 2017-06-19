Freedom Fest set to continue steadfas...

Freedom Fest set to continue steadfast tradition

Every year, on July 4, the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce organizes what might possibly be the shortest parade in the United States. Stretching only about a quarter-mile, the parade still encompasses everything a patriotic parade should - a lot of tradition.

