For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage...

For Sale: An Anna Maria Beach Cottage for $2.95 Million

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Sarasota Magazine

Editor's note : This article has been updated to reflect a change in price--Emma's Cottage was originally listed for $3.2 million; the asking price is now $2.95 million. This vintage Anna Maria cottage may well be the ultimate "old Florida" vacation home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anna Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Who? (Mar '16) 13 hr anonymous 114
News Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew... 17 hr op greylord 2
Hey my shoulder hurts Fri Papaw 1
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jun 27 Musikologist 2
Vacation party supplies Jun 20 Stranger 1
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 57
Papaw Jun 19 My shoulder hurts 13
See all Anna Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anna Maria Forum Now

Anna Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anna Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Anna Maria, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,355 • Total comments across all topics: 282,174,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC