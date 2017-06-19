DOT Cortez Bridge study ends, opposition stirs
The Cortez Bridge closed for repairs in late May, when valve and electrical problems prevented the bascule from fully closing, creating gridlock on Cortez Road. Islander File Photo: Kathy Prucnell Five years and $1.5 million later, the outcome of the Cortez Bridge study is taking shape - prompting a new wave of opposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Anna Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|8 hr
|anonymous
|109
|Papaw
|18 hr
|My shoulder hurts
|13
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Jun 6
|AIPAC pink slime
|56
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|May 23
|STALK THIS
|13
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Apr '17
|oh
|2
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar '17
|andet1987
|3
|crystal keely blisse (May '14)
|Jul '15
|cblisse
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anna Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC