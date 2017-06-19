DOT Cortez Bridge study ends, opposit...

DOT Cortez Bridge study ends, opposition stirs

Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

The Cortez Bridge closed for repairs in late May, when valve and electrical problems prevented the bascule from fully closing, creating gridlock on Cortez Road. Islander File Photo: Kathy Prucnell Five years and $1.5 million later, the outcome of the Cortez Bridge study is taking shape - prompting a new wave of opposition.

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Manatee County was issued at June 19 at 2:34PM EDT

Anna Maria, FL

