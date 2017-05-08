Thief steals fish, reward offered
A rendering of a trophy-sized marlin hung on the outside wall of a residence at 217 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, before it went missing April 23. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young male with a slight build, observed on surveillance video at 4:30 a.m. April 23 running with the artwork near the residence. Owner Frankie Gonzalez hopes someone will return the marlin she commissioned from local artist Max Anderson and she is offering a reward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Anna Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|mohel mascari stalks
|11
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|anonymous
|94
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Apr '17
|oh
|2
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar '17
|andet1987
|3
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Mar '17
|Hodgechic
|1
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Mininger1
|2
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb '17
|theheartlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anna Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC