Thief steals fish, reward offered

A rendering of a trophy-sized marlin hung on the outside wall of a residence at 217 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, before it went missing April 23. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young male with a slight build, observed on surveillance video at 4:30 a.m. April 23 running with the artwork near the residence. Owner Frankie Gonzalez hopes someone will return the marlin she commissioned from local artist Max Anderson and she is offering a reward.

