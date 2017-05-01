CRA approves Bradenton Beach new pier AC, torn on funding
A wooden deck on the roof of the Historic Bridge Street Pier, 200 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, supports an air conditioner that leaks into the Anna Maria Island Oyster Bar. The problematic AC unit on the roof that cools AMOB on the city pier will soon be replaced by the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Anna Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|mohel mascari stalks
|11
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Apr 24
|anonymous
|94
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Apr 8
|oh
|2
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar '17
|andet1987
|3
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Mar '17
|Hodgechic
|1
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Mininger1
|2
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb '17
|theheartlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anna Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC