Center plans city funding approval to alleviate year-end gap

Center of Anna Maria Island staff and supporters arrive at Anna Maria City Hall April 27. The center board met April 26, a day after the April 25 Holmes Beach city meeting and a day before the April 27 Anna Maria city meeting where officials discussed funding options for the center. Islander Photo: Bianca BenedA The Center of Anna Maria Island hopes funding from Holmes Beach and Anna Maria will decrease the nonprofit's growing deficit before its fiscal year ends June 30. However, even maximum city funding is unlikely to cover the majority of the year's $190,000 deficit for the center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.