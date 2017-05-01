Anna Maria finalizes last of more tha...

Anna Maria finalizes last of more than 112 Bert Harris offers

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy announced April 27 at a city commission meeting that city attorney Becky Vose had successfully drafted initial offers for all 112 Bert Harris claims received in response to its vacation rental ordinance. The Bert Harris Jr. Private Property Protection Act of 1995 allows property owners to seek relief if they can prove a government action lowered the value of their property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anna Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) Apr 28 mohel mascari stalks 11
The Who? (Mar '16) Apr 24 anonymous 94
Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956 Apr 8 oh 2
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar '17 andet1987 3
News New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be... Mar '17 Hodgechic 1
WindMark Beach (Jun '15) Feb '17 Mininger1 2
News (Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta... Feb '17 theheartlady 1
See all Anna Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anna Maria Forum Now

Anna Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anna Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anna Maria, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,711,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC