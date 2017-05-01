Anna Maria finalizes last of more than 112 Bert Harris offers
Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy announced April 27 at a city commission meeting that city attorney Becky Vose had successfully drafted initial offers for all 112 Bert Harris claims received in response to its vacation rental ordinance. The Bert Harris Jr. Private Property Protection Act of 1995 allows property owners to seek relief if they can prove a government action lowered the value of their property.
